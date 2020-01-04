Fruechtenicht hired as administrator at StoneyBrook Suites
View Comments

Fruechtenicht hired as administrator at StoneyBrook Suites

{{featured_button_text}}

DAKOTA DUNES -- StoneyBrook Suites has named Haley Fruechtenicht the new administrator at its Dakota Dunes assisted living facility.

Haley Fruechtenicht

Fruechtenicht

Fruechtenicht grew up in Eastern Oregon and currently resides in Jefferson, South Dakota, with her husband, Clint, and 6-month old son, Evan. She has served 11 years in the Army National Guard. 

She began her military career as a flight medic and later became a medical evacuation pilot, flying Blackhawk helicopters for the Nebraska Army National Guard. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News