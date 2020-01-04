Fruechtenicht hired as administrator at StoneyBrook Suites

DAKOTA DUNES -- StoneyBrook Suites has named Haley Fruechtenicht the new administrator at its Dakota Dunes assisted living facility.
Fruechtenicht grew up in Eastern Oregon and currently resides in Jefferson, South Dakota, with her husband, Clint, and 6-month old son, Evan. She has served 11 years in the Army National Guard.
She began her military career as a flight medic and later became a medical evacuation pilot, flying Blackhawk helicopters for the Nebraska Army National Guard. She has a bachelor’s degree in business administration.