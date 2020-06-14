Fynaardt promoted to VP for enrollment and marketing at Northwestern

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ORANGE CITY, Iowa -- Northwestern College has announced the promotion of Tamara Fynaardt to vice president for enrollment and marketing. Fynaardt, who has worked in Northwestern’s marketing and communications office for 25 years, will start her new position July 1.

Fynaardt will oversee the college’s admissions, financial aid, and marketing and communications offices.

She started her career at Northwestern as an adjunct English instructor before transitioning to the marketing and communications office. She’s served as a member of the college’s Strategic Planning Committee for 10 years and has represented her colleagues as a member of the Staff Advocacy Committee.

Instrumental in several key areas of Northwestern’s marketing and communications efforts, Fynaardt has coordinated several projects that have won awards from the Council for Advancement and Support of Education (CASE) District Six and the Higher Education Marketing Report.

One of the projects recognized by CASE was Northwestern’s recent “Stand Out” branding campaign. Fynaardt led the team that developed Northwestern’s brand promise and coordinated the development of creative materials.