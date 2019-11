SIOUX CENTER, Iowa – Kris Gesink has been transitioning into the marketing and public relations coordinator role at Promise Community Health Center.

Gesink joins the Promise Community Health team with years of marketing and communication experience, having worked in an advertising agency for more than a decade.

She started her new job on Oct. 28.

