Goettsch promoted to executive director of Haven House
Goettsch promoted to executive director of Haven House

SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Debbie Goettsch has been promoted to executive director of Haven House Family Services Center.

Debbie Goettsch

Goettsch

Goettsch has been with Haven House for more than six years as an advocate and sexual assault and domestic violence supervisor.

She has served as interim executive director since November 2020. The board made the official announcement during their May meeting. Goettsch is from Sioux City. 

Haven House Family Service Center is a domestic violence and assault crisis agency in Northeast Nebraska that was founded in Wayne, Nebraska in 1978. The organization has offices in Wayne and South Sioux City. 

