SIOUX CITY -- Jeana Goosmann, CEO and managing partner of the Goosmann Law Firm, is pleased to announce that attorneys Alex Berenstein and Sarah H. Keely have joined the law firm at its Sioux City location. Berenstein focuses on real estate and transactional law, and Keely is a litigation attorney who works to create opportunities out of disputes.
Alex identifies transactional problems before they arise. If it lands on his desk with a problem that’s already developed, he fixes it to make the deal happen. As a Sioux City attorney, Alex enjoys the challenge of tackling complex problems from different perspectives to close a deal for his clients.
Berenstein received both his law and undergraduate degrees from the University of Iowa.
Keely works with individuals to create solutions for complex matters. She also discovers options for alternative dispute resolution such as arbitration and mediation when it’s the best fit to resolve the issue quickly and efficiently outside of the courtroom.
Keely received her law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law, where she was editor of the Journal of Gender, Race, and Justice.