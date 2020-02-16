Gors, Quinn join United Real Estate residential sales

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions Inc. has announced that Dixie Gors and Nickie Quinn have joined the firm as members of their residential sales team.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gors has 25 years of sales and marketing experience in the areas of radio, print, home health care and senior living. Quinn has nearly two years of real estate sales experience and a background in business and marketing.

Gors has been involved with organizations including Gigi’s Playhouse and Siouxland Chamber Ambassadors, and is a Girl Scout troop leader and a YMCA soccer coach. She volunteers each week as a yoga instructor for the Siouxland Center for Active Generations.

Quinn most recently worked for another Sioux City real estate company. She and her husband, Kelly, also own and operate a couple of local businesses and are founders of a charity golf tournament that raises money for burn victims. They also host other nonprofit fundraisers.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0