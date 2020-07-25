Granger named associate medical director for UnityPoint Health - Sioux City region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Dr. Jeremy Granger has been appointed to associate medical director for the UnityPoint Health – Sioux City region.

Granger joined UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s in 2018 as a pediatric hospitalist. He worked on the development of the region’s Pediatric Hospitalist Program, specializing in the care of children in the hospital setting.

In February, Granger transitioned to UnityPoint Clinic Pediatrics – Sunnybrook, where he is currently a pediatrician. He will continue to care for patients at the Sunnybrook location, alongside his associates Dr. Sandra Granger and Ashley Knapp, PA-C.

In his role as associate medical director, Granger will lead in collaboration with Jane Arnold, senior vice president of operations.

His responsibilities will include communicating operational and strategic updates to UnityPoint Clinic providers as well as using provider feedback to improve clinical, financial, operational and strategic direction, among other duties.

