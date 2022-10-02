Grau to serve as UNI’s student support specialist at WITCC

SIOUX CITY -- Susan Grau has been selected to serve as a student support specialist on the Western Iowa Tech campus in Sioux City as part of a new initiative that increases access to four-year degrees at the University of Northern Iowa.

Grau will provide personalized support to adult and placebound students from their time at WITCC through completion of their UNI degree online.

The partnership between UNI and WITCC is part of the larger UNI at Iowa Community Colleges (UNI@IACC) initiative which offers a pathway for Iowans who hold an associate’s degree from any Iowa community college to pursue a bachelor’s degree in several high-demand areas: managing business and organizations, management: business administration, criminal justice, elementary education, human services, technology management (BA) and the Bachelor of Liberal Studies.

Grau has served in a number of capacities at WITCC since 2009. Since 2015, she has served as an admissions advisor/transfer specialist, in addition to instructing a workplace communications course.

Grau holds an associate’s degree in business management from WITCC and earned a bachelor’s degree in business management from Bellevue University.