Griffin joins EFS as client relations specialist

SIOUX CITY -- EFS Group Wealth Management recently hired Brooke Griffin, of Sioux City, as a client relations specialist.
Griffin’s primary responsibilities include being the first impression of EFS Group, according to a press release from the investment management and retirement planning firm. She will be in charge of day-to-day scheduling, appointments, meetings and customer service.
Griffin previously worked at Sioux City Community School District and a tax preparer office as a receptionist.
Griffin replaces former client relations specialist Stephanie Drost, who was promoted to operations specialist. Drost has been with EFS Group Wealth Management since July 2017.