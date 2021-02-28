 Skip to main content
Harrison joins United Real Estate
Harrison joins United Real Estate

SIOUX CITY --  United Real Estate Solutions, Inc. has announced that Karen Harrison has joined the company as the newest member of its residential sales team. 

Harrison, who is licensed in Iowa, has more than 20 years of experience in community relations, fundraising, event planning and tourism, as well as hotel hospitality and sales. 

Born and raised in Sioux City, Harrison is an active volunteer in the community who has worked with physically/mentally challenged children and adults and has extensive experience with the Autism spectrum.

Harrison serves on boards for Boys and Girls Club of Siouxland, Sioux City Public Schools Foundation and PowHer Women’s Networking. She is also a Siouxland Chamber Ambassador, on the Women Lead Change Committee and a wish grantor for Make-A-Wish. 

