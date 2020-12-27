Hatten Butler joins Wells Enterprises board of directors

LE MARS, Iowa -- Wells Enterprises Inc. has announced the appointment of Gwendolyn Hatten Butler, president and chief investment officer of Capri Investment Group, to its board of directors.

The board met Dec. 9 to elect Hatten Butler. Hatten Butler will be the second female board member and the first African American woman on the board.

Hatten Butler has more than 35 years of experience in a broad range of equity, debt and structured finance transactions, and has served as executive director of UBS Global Asset Management and managing director of Bear Stearns & Co.

She is the past president of the Board of Directors of the YWCA Metropolitan Chicago and a current member of the Economic Club of Chicago and The Chicago Network.

Wells’ board also consists of chair, Lanse Crane, former CEO and chairman of Crane & Company; Mike Wells, president and CEO of Wells Enterprises; Doug Wells, former COO of Wells Enterprises; Keith Alm, former president of Hallmark International; Gary Wells, former CEO of Wells Enterprises; Greg Wells, former Wells Enterprises executive; Deb Boyda, CEO of Isobar; and Jeremy Pinkerman, CFO of Wells Enterprises.

