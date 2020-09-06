Health, Inc announces new finance director and compliance manager

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kara Winker has joined Health, Inc. as the director of finance, and Susan Throne has been named the new compliance manager.

Winker was most recently with Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, serving as the controller. Prior to that, she was the controller at Greene County Medical Center and has worked in human resources.

Throne previously worked at MercyOne Home Care (part of Trinity Health at Home) as a quality manager. Prior to that, she worked at Midlands Choice as a utilization review coordinator.

Health, Inc. is a joint venture of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health--St. Luke's. It is the parent company of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Hospice of Siouxland and formerly Siouxland Paramedics, Inc.

Winker and Throne are employees of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and Hospice of Siouxland.

