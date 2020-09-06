 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Health, Inc announces new finance director and compliance manager
View Comments

Health, Inc announces new finance director and compliance manager

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Kara Winker has joined Health, Inc. as the director of finance, and Susan Throne has been named the new compliance manager. 

Kara Winker

Winker
Susan Throne

Throne

Winker was most recently with Horn Memorial Hospital in Ida Grove, Iowa, serving as the controller. Prior to that, she was the controller at Greene County Medical Center and has worked in human resources.

Throne previously worked at MercyOne Home Care (part of Trinity Health at Home) as a quality manager. Prior to that, she worked at Midlands Choice as a utilization review coordinator. 

Health, Inc. is a joint venture of MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center and UnityPoint Health--St. Luke's. It is the parent company of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Hospice of Siouxland and formerly Siouxland Paramedics, Inc. 

Winker and Throne are employees of the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and Hospice of Siouxland. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News