SIOUX CITY -- Cory Kruse, a 2011 Heelan graduate and former Catholic school teacher, has been named director of annual giving at Bishop Heelan Catholic Schools.
He will work with alumni, businesses and other community supporters on the Spirit of Heelan Annual Fund and assist with the Heelan Gold Club, Heelan Auction and alumni communications.
Kruse previously worked in marketing at Sterling Computers and taught middle school language arts at Sacred Heart School and helped coach varsity football, middle school track and summer strength and conditioning.
Kruse earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he majored in secondary English and elementary education.