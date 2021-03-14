 Skip to main content
Hess promoted at Security National Bank
SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced the following promotion at the bank. 

Jacob Hess

Hess

Jacob Hess has been promoted to retail compliance officer and Bank Secrecy Act (BSA) Administrator at Security National Bank. In his role, Hess will continue to work with SNB employees to ensure the bank adheres to all state and federal laws and regulations.

A professional with seven years of financial experience, Hess has extensive knowledge regarding bank secrecy regulations, Fair Credit Acts and anti-money laundering laws. He has served in various retail banking roles since starting his career at SNB — including as customer service representative, financial service representative and personal banker. He assumed the role of retail compliance specialist and BSA administrator in 2016.

An active member of the community, Hess serves as the treasurer for Sioux City’s Shesler Hall, where he has been a board member for nearly five years.

