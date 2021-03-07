Hessenius promoted to lead dosimetrist at June E. Nylen

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has announced that Andrea Hessenius has been promoted to lead dosimetrist.

Dosimetrists are part of a radiation therapy team. They determine how to deliver the prescribed radiation dose to the targeted area while limiting the dose to the surrounding healthy tissue.

Hessenius joined the Cancer Center in May 2007 as a radiation therapist. She completed her dosimetry education in 2011 and moved into dosimetry full time.

Prior to joining the June E. Nylen Cancer Center, Hessenius worked at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and then at Wendt Regional Cancer Center at The Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.

