AMES, Iowa -- Molly Hewitt has accepted a regional director position with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
She will serve Monona, Plymouth and Woodbury counties in Region 5 effective Aug. 5. As regional director, Hewitt will provide leadership to county extension councils and oversee delivery of regional educational programs that align with the needs of the region.
Hewitt has served as the extension director for ISU Extension and Outreach Woodbury County since 2015. Previously, she held positions with YMCA and United Way of Siouxland.