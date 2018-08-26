SIOUX CITY -- Pioneer Bank has announced the promotion of Greg Hoffman to vice president/commercial lending. In his new role, Hoffman will be responsible for developing relationships with existing and prospective loan customers, as well as originating and closing all types of loans.
Hoffman joined Pioneer Bank in 2012 as the bank’s business development officer. He is a member of the bank’s loan committee and has held various leadership roles with many community and civic organizations, including the Sioux City Growth Organization and the Knights of Columbus. He has served on the board of directors for the Boys & Girls Club of Siouxland for the past eight years.
Hoffman attended Briar Cliff University and South Dakota State University. Hoffman is a native of Estherville and resides in Sioux City with his wife, Angie, and his four children.