Hostikka, Simcho named to leadership roles at Rosecrance Jackson

SIOUX CITY – Rosecrance Jackson Centers has announced that Theodore "T.D." Hostikka has been named director of residential services and Mike Simcho has been named the adolescent unit coordinator.

Hostikka has experience in inpatient services, outpatient services, sober homes program development, drug court and jail recovery. During the early 2000s, he directed a methamphetamine recovery facility that provided a 50-day inpatient treatment program.

Simcho is experienced in adolescent care. He was a clinical case manager and youth worker at Children’s Square U.S.A., where he coordinated staffing and programming for a 24-bed children’s emergency crisis shelter. He also has served as a diversion specialist, family services program coordinator, education coach, FSRP supervisor for the Southwest Iowa Family Access Center, and corrections worker.