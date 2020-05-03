Hunn named human resources generalist at SNB

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SIOUX CITY -- Penni Hunn has joined Security National Bank as a human resources generalist

Hunn is responsible for helping the bank achieve its talent management goals through recruiting, on-boarding and employee relations, according to a press release.

Hunn has 13 years of experience in various fields including human resources, public relations, events and retail management.

Also active in the community, Hunn serves on the board of directors for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Sioux City, and she helps coach girls volleyball for Dakota Valley's Purple Panther sports program.​

