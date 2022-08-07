Husband, wife doctors join MercyOne

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced that Olusola (Shola) Ogundipe, MD, MBA and Vanessa Ogundipe, MD, a husband and wife, are joining the staff.

Dr. Shola Ogundipe joins Dr. Daniel Lamptey in MercyOne's infectious disease care clinic which offers a wide range of services, including specialized care for infections of the skin, soft tissues, bones, brain, spinal cord and pneumonia, according to a press release from MercyOne. The clinic also offers specialized care for human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and hepatitis B and C infections.

Dr. Ogundipe started out as a registered nurse for more than a decade before attending medical school, according to a statement provided by MercyOne.

Dr. Shola Ogundipe trained in infectious disease at the Beaumont Hospital Royal Oak and Oakland University - William Beaumont Medical School both in Michigan. He also received training in internal medicine at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital in Michigan, which is a part of Trinity Health.

His wife, Dr. Vanessa Ogundipe, joins MercyOne in geriatric medicine. She completed residency training in internal medicine at St. Joseph Mercy Oakland in Michigan. Following that, she completed her fellowship in geriatric medicine at the University of Michigan.