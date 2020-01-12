Irvin named senior trust counsel and trust officer at SNB

SIOUX CITY -- Kyle Irvin has been named senior trust counsel and trust officer, providing legal oversight and guidance with Security National Bank's wealth management division.

Irvin is transitioning from a successful career as partner at the Corbett, Anderson, Corbett, Vellinga & Irvin Law Firm in Sioux City. A licensed attorney in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota, Irvin has practiced law for the past 15 years, primarily in the areas of estate planning, probate and trust administration, corporations and real estate.

Irvin has been awarded the highest “A-V Preeminent Attorney” standard by the Martindale-Hubbell Peer Review Ratings.

Active in the community, Irvin has served as president of the Siouxland Center for Active Generations and the Siouxland Estate Planning Council and is a board member for Sunrise Manor. He has taught classes as an adjunct instructor at various institutions, including Briar Cliff University, South Dakota State University and the University of South Dakota School of Law.

