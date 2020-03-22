Janzen joins United Sports Academy
Janzen joins United Sports Academy

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- The United Sports Academy has announced that Jeff Janzen has been hired as assistant director of boys basketball.

Janzen will be assisting Terry Comstock, United Sports Academy’s director of boys basketball.

Janzen served for 10 years as the assistant coach of the South Sioux City Cardinals boys basketball program under head coach Terry Comstock.

During his time with South Sioux City, the Cardinals made five state tournament appearances, winning three state championships and one runner-up finish.

Janzen also served as the director of the Runnin’ Redbirds youth program.

He just finished his first year as the assistant coach of the Homer boys basketball program. 

As assistant director of boys basketball, Janzen will assist Comstock with the day-to-day operations of the boys basketball program, which includes helping with travel teams, skills sessions and group workouts. Janzen will also be in charge of organizing boys basketball tournaments held at the United Sports Academy.

