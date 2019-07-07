SPENCER, Iowa -- Northwest Bank CEO Greg Post has announced that Joe Conover has been named the bank's president.
Conover most recently served as the company’s digital strategies director. He will succeed Post as president. Post will continue to serve as CEO of Northwest Bank and increase his responsibilities as president of Northwest Financial Corp.
SPENCER, Iowa -- Northwest Bank’s pending move to new offices has set off a game of musical chairs with three other expansions.
Conover's family roots began in Spencer and he and his family have lived in the Lakes area for the past 14 years. Conover has 16 years of experience with Northwest Bank.
The bank has offices in Algona, Arnolds Park, Ankeny, Estherville, Fort Dodge, Humboldt, Le Mars, Milford, Sioux Center, Sioux City, Spencer, Spirit Lake and West Des Moines, Iowa and Omaha and La Vista, Nebraska.