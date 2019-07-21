SIOUX CITY -- Jeffrey A. Johnson has joined Crary, Huff, Ringgenberg, Hartnett & Storm, P.C. as an attorney at the firm's office in downtown Sioux City.
Originally from Primghar, Iowa, Johnson graduated from Iowa State University in 1988 with a bachelor of business administration in accounting.
He then attended the University of Missouri – Kansas City School of Law, where he graduated in 1991. He has practiced privately in Sioux City since then, working primarily in the areas of corporate law, agricultural law, real estate law, finance law, taxation law, and banking law. He has extensive experience handling various types of complex business and real estate transactions.
Johnson is a member of the state bar associations of Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Missouri, as well as the American Bar Association and the Woodbury County Bar Association.