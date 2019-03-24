CHEROKEE, Iowa -- The Board of Directors at Cherokee Regional Medical Center and UnityPoint Health have announced the appointment of Gary W. Jordan, FACHE, as president and CEO of Cherokee Regional Medical Center (CRMC) effective March 18.
Jordan began his career at Carroll Regional Medical Center in Berryville, Arkansas, as the vice president of support services. From 1999 to 2010, he served in president and CEO roles with Mercy Health System in Missouri.
Most recently, Jordan has been serving as the CEO of Saint Luke’s Health System/Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton, Missouri. He brings 28 years of senior management and healthcare administration experience.
Jordan holds the credential of Fellow with the American College of Healthcare Executives.
He is active in the communities he has lived in and has volunteered with a number of organizations, including the YMCA, Little League, Rotary Club, Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Hospital Association, and has served as a board member for North Missouri Community College Foundation. Jordan and his wife, Janet, have four children.