June E. Nylen Cancer Center names Lorinda Hamann new infusion center manager

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has announced that Lorinda Hamann has been promoted to the manager of its infusion center.

The infusion center provides chemotherapies and other IV treatments for thousands of oncology and hematology patients each year, according to a press release from June E. Nylen.

Hamann, a resident of Le Mars, has worked for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and its predecessor organizations since 2008. Before joining the cancer center, she worked at one of the Sioux City hospitals for four years.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1