 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

June E. Nylen Cancer Center names Lorinda Hamann new infusion center manager

  • 0

SIOUX CITY -- The June E. Nylen Cancer Center has announced that Lorinda Hamann has been promoted to the manager of its infusion center.

Lorinda Hamann

Hamann

The infusion center provides chemotherapies and other IV treatments for thousands of oncology and hematology patients each year, according to a press release from June E. Nylen. 

Hamann, a resident of Le Mars, has worked for the June E. Nylen Cancer Center and its predecessor organizations since 2008. Before joining the cancer center, she worked at one of the Sioux City hospitals for four years.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. consumer prices surge, jobless claims fall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News