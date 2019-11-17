Khurana named medical director of interventional radiology at MercyOne

SIOUX CITY -- Neal Khurana has been named the medical director of interventional radiology at MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center.

Dr. Khurana is an interventional radiologist who received his medical degree from the Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University. He completed his Diagnostic Radiology residency followed by a fellowship in Interventional Radiology at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. He is board certified by the American Board of Radiology and a member of the Society of Interventional Radiology.

He has special interests in minimally invasive treatments of peripheral artery disease for limb salvage, acute and chronic venous disease including PE and complex IVC filter retrieval, uterine artery embolization for uterine fibroids, minimally invasive repair of spine compression fractures, and interventional oncology including tumor ablation and catheter directed therapy.

Dr. Khurana is part of Midlands Clinic and will provide complete coverage for all IR services at MercyOne Siouxland.

