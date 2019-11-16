Koerselman becomes sales associate at CENTURY 21 ProLink

SIOUX CITY -- Century 21 ProLink has announced that Hannah Koerselman has become a sales associate at the Sioux City real estate brokerage.
She will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Koerselman worked the past two years as an assistant to Tammy Doyel, another Century 21 ProLink agent.
Jerry's Pizza
Jerry's Pizza
Marto Brewing
Marto Brewing
Bootleggers
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
P's Pizza House Dakota Dunes
Powwow Food
Food Sharkeys Pizzeria & Grill
Food Sharkys Pizzeria & Grill
Book Club Recipe
Hard Rock Wine Bar
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
1000 Degrees Neapolitan Pizzeria
Bob Roe's
Bob Roe
Bodega 401
Bodega 401
Food Snack
Food Snack
Election pizza
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Boss' Pizza & Chicken
Catalanos Wood-Fired Pizzas
Junkyard Pub 'n Grub
Buffalo Alice jumbo pizza
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Sioux City Pizza Ranch
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Papa Murphy's Primo Pizza
Casey's General Store in Merrill
El Fredo Pizza
El Fredo Pizza
Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.
Sign up now for our Breaking News email!