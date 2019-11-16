Koerselman becomes sales associate at CENTURY 21 ProLink
SIOUX CITY -- Century 21 ProLink has announced that Hannah Koerselman has become a sales associate at the Sioux City real estate brokerage.

She will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.

Koerselman worked the past two years as an assistant to Tammy Doyel, another Century 21 ProLink agent. 

