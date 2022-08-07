Konz joining Floyd Valley Healthcare staff

LE MARS, Iowa -- Brooke Konz , MD has signed an agreement to begin general surgery practice at Floyd Valley Healthcare and its network partner Sioux Center Health beginning in August 2022.

Dr. Konz recently completed her residency at the University of South Dakota Sanford School of Medicine in Sioux Falls, according to a press release from Floyd Valley Healthcare.

“From the moment our family visited Le Mars on the interview trail, it has felt like home,” Dr. Konz said in a statement provided by Floyd Valley Healthcare. “I could not be more thrilled to join the teams at Floyd Valley and Sioux Center Healthcare and to raise my children in this beautiful community.”