Kunzweiler joins Security National Bank as mortgage loan originator

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, has announced a new employee at the bank.

Jesse Kunzweiler has been named mortgage loan originator at Security National Bank’s Morningside Branch, located at 4700 Sergeant Road in Sioux City.

In his new position, Kunzweiler will specialize in helping customers who are searching for a residential home loan, or looking to refinance their current mortgage.

Kunzweiler has built a wide range of financial and mortgage lending knowledge, after serving five years as branch manager and mortgage loan originator at a locally owned bank in Waterloo, Iowa. He was chosen for a selective Bank Examiner internship with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC).

