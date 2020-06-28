L & L Builders announces new hires
View Comments

L & L Builders announces new hires

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- L & L Builders Co. has announced two new additions to their team of construction professionals.

Mark Sweisberger

Sweisberger

Mark Sweisberger, an industry veteran with 23 years of commercial and industrial construction experience, will handle both estimating and project management responsibilities inside the organization.

Sweisberger was formerly with Global Engineering and both he and his children are Sioux City residents.

Michael Bradley

Bradley

Michael Bradley, an industry veteran of nearly 40 years, will be handling some of the company’s larger building projects as a senior superintendent in the field.

Bradley was most recently out east, where he completed quite a few larger building projects, but he is a native of Iowa. His children reside in the Des Moines area.

McManamy hired at United Real Estate Solutions
USD names Ridgway new dean of medical school, VP of health affairs
Kunzweiler joins Security National Bank as mortgage loan originator
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News