L & L Builders announces new hires

SIOUX CITY -- L & L Builders Co. has announced two new additions to their team of construction professionals.

Mark Sweisberger, an industry veteran with 23 years of commercial and industrial construction experience, will handle both estimating and project management responsibilities inside the organization.

Sweisberger was formerly with Global Engineering and both he and his children are Sioux City residents.

Michael Bradley, an industry veteran of nearly 40 years, will be handling some of the company’s larger building projects as a senior superintendent in the field.

Bradley was most recently out east, where he completed quite a few larger building projects, but he is a native of Iowa. His children reside in the Des Moines area.

