LaFleur, Olson join UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine - Sunnybrook

SIOUX CITY -- Shauna LaFleur, MD and Alisa Olson, DO, have joined UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Sunnybrook.

Before joining UnityPoint Clinic, both LaFleur and Olson were family medicine physicians at Family Health Care of Siouxland. LaFleur obtained her medical degree from the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine, and Olson obtained hers from the Des Moines University College of Medicine, according to a press release from UnityPoint.

Joining providers DJ Todt, MD, Sue Handke, ARNP, Stacie Webner, ARNP, and Allie VanOtterloo, NP-C at UnityPoint Clinic Family Medicine – Sunnybrook, LaFleur and Olson will help to coordinate patients’ care from the doctor’s office to the hospital and home.

UnityPoint Clinic is part of UnityPoint Health, which also includes UnityPoint Health – St. Luke’s and UnityPoint at Home.

