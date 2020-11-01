LaFleur, White and Hoffert join CENTURY 21 ProLink

SIOUX CITY -- CENTURY 21 ProLink has announced that Katie LaFleur, Michelle White and Mallori Hoffert have joined the firm as sales associates.
They will specialize in representing buyers and sellers of properties in the Siouxland area.
"We are pleased to have these experienced advisers with such strong professional backgrounds join our team," Lisa Croston, broker/owner of CENTURY 21 ProLink, said in a statement. "Their experience paired with CENTURY 21 ProLink’s tools and systems will be of great benefit to clients looking to buy or sell in Siouxland."
