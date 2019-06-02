SIOUX CITY -- LaunchPAD Children’s Museum has announced the hiring of their new executive director, Rouleen Gartner. She will lead the three-year-old institution into its next stage of growth and development.
Gartner brings 18 years of children’s museum expertise to the Siouxland community. She served the last nine years as executive director of the Northwood’s Children’s Museum in Eagle River, Wisconsin.
During her tenure at the Northwoods Children’s Museum, the museum saw an increase in membership and general admissions, unveiled six new exhibits, and hosted three of the most successful annual fundraisers in the museum’s history. Other developments under Gartner’s leadership included increased board participation, increased number of school field trips, facility upgrades and expanded operating hours.
LaunchPAD Children’s Museum will be hosting a ribbon cutting and open house to celebrate and welcome Gartner to the community on Monday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Community members are welcome to attend.