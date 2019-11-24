Law firm announces new associates
SIOUX CITY -- Heidman Law Firm in Sioux City and Whorley Heidman Law Firm in Sheldon, Iowa, have announced the addition of four new associates.

A. Brandon Sanchez

Sanchez

A. Brandon Sanchez, originally from Portage, Indiana, earned his J.D. from Valparaiso University in 2007 and has a B.S. from Indiana University, Bloomington. Sanchez’s general practice includes, but is not limited to, creditors’ rights, collections, family law, juvenile law, criminal law and general civil law.

Bryan Shusterman

Shusterman

Bryan E. Shusterman, originally from Manchester, Maryland, earned his J.D. from the University of Iowa College of Law and has a B.A. in art history from Boston College. Shusterman’s general practice includes, but is not limited to, business law, real estate law, and wills, trusts, estate planning and probate law.

Chris Giitter

Giitter

Christopher J. Giitter, originally from Omaha, earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and has a B.S. in Business Administration from Creighton University. His general practice area includes, but is not limited to, agricultural law, business law, municipal law, real estate law, and wills, trusts, estate planning and probate law.

Daniel Segura

Segura

Daniel Segura, originally from Omaha, earned his J.D. from the University of Nebraska College of Law and has a B.S. in business administration from the University of Nebraska, Omaha. His general litigation practice includes torts, contracts, and landlord tenant law.

