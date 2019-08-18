SIOUX CITY -- Availa Bank has named Lawrence Jensen its new market president for Sioux City.
Availa, which has roots in Iowa dating back to 1870, according to a press release, opened a Sioux City location June 24.
Jensen, a North High School graduate with a finance degree from the University of Iowa, has more than 15 years of banking experience in Sioux City. His responsibilities include management and oversight of the market area.
Jensen is a board member for the LifeScape Foundation in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and serves on the board for the Okoboji Yacht Club Sailing School. He also volunteers as an assistant coach for the Morningside College women’s soccer team.