Lunchtime Solutions announces promotions, retirement

DAKOTA DUNES, S.D. -- Lunchtime Solutions has announced a planned retirement and two promotions to vice president from the corporate office in Dakota Dunes.

Chris Goeb, executive vice president, is retiring after 15 years of various marketing, business development and purchasing responsibilities with the company.

Deni Winter has been named vice president of business development, marketing, and purchasing, and Tammy Coyle has been named vice president of operations.

Goeb has worked more than 40 years in food industry sales and marketing. He began with Lunchtime Solutions in 2005 in operations support, and advanced to director of sales and marketing, vice president, and was named executive vice president in 2016. He will continue serving on the board of directors.

Winter has been with Lunchtime Solutions for 16 years, holding positions in accounting, human resources and, most recently, director of business development and marketing.

As vice president, Winter will have responsibilities for business development and marketing, culinary, compliance and purchasing. She will be joining the board of directors.