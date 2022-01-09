Lundgren named Lunchtime Solutions president and CEO

DAKOTA DUNES — Lunchtime Solutions President Amy Lundgren has been named president and CEO, taking the reins from retiring founder Mike Cranny as the company enters its 25th year in business.

Lundgren joined Lunchtime Solutions, a school lunch contractor, in 2000, less than three years after the firm was established. She was hired by Cranny to oversee the food service programs at several school districts in South Dakota and, later, in Nebraska, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri.

“There is no one better equipped to lead Lunchtime into the future than Amy,” Cranny said in a statement.

She was later promoted repeatedly, becoming director of operations, vice president, executive vice president and president, a role she has held for eight years. She's also the chairperson of the company's Board of Directors and a minority owner of the business.

Lundgren resides in Dakota Dunes with her husband, George.

