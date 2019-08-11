SIOUX CITY -- Nic Madsen has joined NAI United as a commercial associate and as director of Property Management for NAI United Management.
NAI United and NAI United Management are the commercial and property management divisions, respectively, of United Real Estate Solutions
Born and raised in Le Mars, Iowa, Madsen graduated from Morningside College in 2019 with a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing. He began an internship with NAI United in May and joined the company full time upon graduation.
As director of property management, he will oversee more than 421,000 square feet of commercial, multi-family and single family properties.
Madsen is licensed in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.
He is active in Sioux City Growth Organization and the Dakota Valley Youth Wrestling program.