Malcolm joins Sterk Financial Services
DAKOTA DUNES -- Mary Sterk, owner of Sterk Financial Services, Dakota Dunes, recently announced that Allison Malcolm has joined the firm as the managing director of advisor development.

Allison Malcolm

Malcolm

Malcolm, who will be working out of the Sterk Financial Dakota Dunes headquarters, has 15-plus years of experience in the financial services industry, ranging from insurance, banking, brokerage firms and advisory firms.

She is a board member for the Nebraska Council on Economic Education, a partner for the Nebraska Finance Education Network, and is currently pursuing her master of science in Personal Financial Planning. 

