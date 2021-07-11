 Skip to main content
Mayo joins Security National Bank as VP of commercial services
Mayo joins Security National Bank as VP of commercial services

SIOUX CITY -- D. Douglas Rice, chairman, president and CEO of Security National Bank, recently announced that Craig Mayo has joined the bank as vice president of commercial services in Sioux City. 

Mayo arrives at SNB after serving as executive vice president and chief credit officer for Equity Bank in Wichita, Kansas. He has more than 35 years' experience in the field, and has worked in commercial lending, mortgage origination, credit analysis, loan reviews and special assets.

He began his banking career with Northfield Savings Bank in 1984, after earning his bachelor’s degree at Middlebury College in Vermont, according to a press release from SNB. 

Craig Mayo

Mayo

 Provided / Security National Bank
