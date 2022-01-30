 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mayo named senior vice president, chief credit officer at Security National Bank

SIOUX CITY — Craig Mayo has been promoted to senior vice president and chief credit officer for Security National Bank. 

Craig Mayo

Mayo

In his new role, he will be responsible for the supervision of the bank’s Commercial and Ag Department; along with the bank’s loan policies, procedures and initiatives. He will provide lending guidance, monitor credit risk and serve as the Chair of the Loan and Discount (L&D) Committee, according to a press release from the bank. 

Mayo joined Security National in April 2021, bringing with him more than 35 years of financial experience. His lending and credit management expertise includes commercial, agricultural, SBA/USDA loans, consumer and special assets.

