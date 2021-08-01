McCabe promoted to president at Sterling

NORTH SIOUX CITY -- North Sioux City-based technology-corporation Sterling has promoted Tim McCabe to the newly created role of president. Brad Moore continues as Sterling's CEO.

McCabe, a native of Iowa, has deep industry experience: 30 years working for technology-solution providers serving government, education, and commercial clients.

He began his career in 1991 as an inside sales representative at Gateway Computers in North Sioux City. (Sterling’s headquarters now occupy a renovated building on the former Gateway campus.) McCabe progressed within Gateway, eventually becoming area vice president of public sector sales. He remained with the company for 18 years.

McCabe joined Sterling in 2008. Prior to his current promotion, McCabe acted as Sterling’s senior vice president of sales, facilitating high-level strategy, target management and day-to-day tactics.

During McCabe’s tenure, Sterling has averaged double digit growth each year since he joined the company.

