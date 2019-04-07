SIOUX CITY -- Sherry McGill has retired from Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
McGill worked for ISU Extension and Outreach, both as a County Extension Education Director and as a Regional Extension Education Director. She served Plymouth, Monona and Woodbury counties as a Regional Director. Through her leadership, teaching skills, and dedication, McGill has had a positive influence on the lives of many Iowans.
Through her time with ISU Extension and Outreach, she led an effort to successfully pass the referendum in Woodbury County, as well as provide leadership through the process of building a new facility that now more adequately serves the county with programs that meet the needs of the people.
She has helped to implement new programs in the region such as the Siouxland Garden Show, the Siouxland Industrial Roundtable, Renewable Energy Conferences, and training for social workers and other non-profit agencies.
McGill previously worked for Lutheran Social Service of Iowa for many years prior to joining ISU Extension and Outreach.