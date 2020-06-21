McManamy hired at United Real Estate Solutions

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions Inc. has announced that Sydney McManamy has joined the company as the newest member of its residential sales team.

McManamy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a degree in business management with minors in accounting, marketing and sales.

A Sioux City native, McManamy grew up around the real estate industry. She is also active with local non-profit organizations like the United Way of Siouxland and River-Cade.

She is currently licensed in Iowa and Nebraska.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0