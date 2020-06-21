McManamy hired at United Real Estate Solutions

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions Inc. has announced that Sydney McManamy has joined the company as the newest member of its residential sales team.
McManamy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a degree in business management with minors in accounting, marketing and sales.
A Sioux City native, McManamy grew up around the real estate industry. She is also active with local non-profit organizations like the United Way of Siouxland and River-Cade.
She is currently licensed in Iowa and Nebraska.
