McManamy hired at United Real Estate Solutions
View Comments

McManamy hired at United Real Estate Solutions

{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- United Real Estate Solutions Inc. has announced that Sydney McManamy has joined the company as the newest member of its residential sales team.

Sydney McManamy

McManamy

McManamy is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where she earned a degree in business management with minors in accounting, marketing and sales. 

A Sioux City native, McManamy grew up around the real estate industry. She is also active with local non-profit organizations like the United Way of Siouxland and River-Cade. 

She is currently licensed in Iowa and Nebraska. 

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News