SIOUX CITY -- Rob Stowe has been named Mercy Medical Center - Sioux City's executive director of Critical Access Hospitals.
Previously, Stowe oversaw both the Performance Excellence and Critical Access Hospitals areas. He began his Mercy career with Mercy Air Care in 1996. He has held leadership positions in a variety of capacities including Mercy Air Care, the Emergency Department and PEX.
Kent Willet will be the new director of Performance Excellence for Mercy Medical Center. Willet has worked in the PEX department since 2016. Prior to this appointment, he was the interim lead in HIM. He will maintain that leadership role.
Theresa Lederer has been appointed manager of Risk and Patient Safety at Mercy Medical Center. Lederer has been with Mercy since 1998 and most recently served as a clinical outcomes specialist. She has an associate degree in nursing from Western Iowa Tech and a bachelor of science degree in nursing from Briar Cliff University. In her new role, Lederer will identify and follow-up review of patient care occurrences and work with other departments to develop action plans to improve care and decrease risk.
Danya Hangman has been named manager for Same Day Surgery and PACU in surgical services at Mercy Medical Center. Hangman has worked as a Mercy nurse recruiter and oversaw the nurse residency program. Prior to that she was an OR R.N. She has a BSN degree from Morningside College and is working on a master of arts degree from Briar Cliff University.
Kim Stowe, ARNP, is now at Mercy Singing Hills Family Medicine. Stowe received her master's degree in nursing as an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner from Briar Cliff University. She has most recently worked at Mercy Urgent Care, the Dunes Surgical Hospital as a Nurse Practitioner Hospitalist and in the Mercy Medical Center Emergency Department.
Ashley Pollema, ARNP, is now practicing at the Kingsley Mercy Medical Clinic. She received her Advanced Practice Nurse Practitioner degree from Briar Cliff University. Pollema has experience in critical care, surgery and the emergency room.