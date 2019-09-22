{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center has announced four staff appointments. 

Phani Surapaneni

Surapaneni

Dr. Phani Surapaneni,  a general cardiologist with an emphasis in non-invasive imaging, has joined the MercyOne Siouxland Heart and Vascular team.

Surapaneni received her bachelor of medicine and bachelor of surgery degree at Sri Devaraj Urs Medical College, in Kolar, India.

Surapaneni completed a cardiovascular fellowship at Michigan State University.  She trained on cardiac pacemakers and pacing at Michigan State University and in internal medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Jessica Hughes

Hughes

Jessica Hughes has been named the director of finance at MercyOne Siouxland.

Hughes worked in the public accounting field after graduation before moving into the area of healthcare finance in 2006, where she was a finance director the last 11 years. 

Christina Loft

Loft

Tina Loft has joined the MercyOne Siouxland team as EMS/stroke coordinator.

Loft began her nursing career at MercyOne Siouxland in 2008 and worked primarily in the cardiac service line as a staff nurse and case manager.

Lea Mathison

Mathison

Lea Mathison has accepted the position of MercyOne Siouxland Trauma Program manager.

Mathison has been an RN at MercyOne Siouxland for the last seven years and has worked in behavioral, post-critical and the emergency department. She has been an instructor for ACLS, PALS, TNCC, BLS and Basic Arrhythmia.

