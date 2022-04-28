Michaud named GM at WinnaVegas

SLOAN, Iowa -- The Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska Tribal Council recently announced the appointment of a new general manager at WinnaVegas Casino Resort in Sloan.

Michael Michaud, who served as the interim general manager for the past eight months, was officially promoted as the new general manager, according to an announcement from the casino, which is owned and operated by the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska.

In November 2019, Michaud was hired as the casino's marketing director. He brings over 31 years of gaming, information technology, and hospitality experience to the property.

Previous WinnaVegas general manager Mayan Beltran took a job as general manager of another casino in Minnesota last year.

“The past couple of years have been very challenging for all of us and the pandemic forced those who work in the gaming and hospitality field to re-evaluate the future of our industry. I am honored to lead WinnaVegas in its next phase as we enter the post-pandemic era and continue to offer Siouxland the best gaming and entertainment experience possible," Michaud said in a statement.

Michaud is originally from Ball Club, Minnesota and is a member of the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe. His previous experience includes various roles working at Grand Casino in Hinckley, Minnesota, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, Coconut Creek, Florida, the Navajo Nation and the Ho-Chunk Tribe of Wisconsin.

WinnaVegas celebrated its 30th anniversary in April.

