 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Moody joins Northwest Bank as mortgage loan originator
0 comments

Moody joins Northwest Bank as mortgage loan originator

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SIOUX CITY -- Dan DeBoest, president of Northwest Bank in Sioux City, has announced that Melissa Moody has been hired at the bank as a mortgage loan originator.

Melissa Moody

Moody

Moody specializes in assisting individuals with their home mortgage purchase, mortgage refinance and new home construction loan financing.

Moody has been in the banking and mortgage industry for over 17 years. Prior to joining Northwest Bank, she was a mortgage loan consultant at Wells Fargo in Sioux City.

Melissa, her husband Dan and family reside in Sioux City. She is a board member of Heelan Youth Athletics and is a volunteer youth coach.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Sioux City's Greenberg's Jewelers moves to new Sunnybrook Drive location

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News