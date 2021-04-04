Moody joins Northwest Bank as mortgage loan originator

SIOUX CITY -- Dan DeBoest, president of Northwest Bank in Sioux City, has announced that Melissa Moody has been hired at the bank as a mortgage loan originator.

Moody specializes in assisting individuals with their home mortgage purchase, mortgage refinance and new home construction loan financing.

Moody has been in the banking and mortgage industry for over 17 years. Prior to joining Northwest Bank, she was a mortgage loan consultant at Wells Fargo in Sioux City.

Melissa, her husband Dan and family reside in Sioux City. She is a board member of Heelan Youth Athletics and is a volunteer youth coach.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0