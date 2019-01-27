Try 1 month for 99¢

SIOUX CITY -- Morningside College announced six employees recently hired by the college.

They are Mark Adkins, sports information director; Logan Buth, software engineer; Melissa Keyes Nelson, internship and externship coordinator for applied agricultural and food studies; the Rev. Andrew Nelson, director of campus ministry and community service; Carolyn Smith, student adviser for graduate education; and Jodi Strohbeen, director of the bookstore.

Mark Adkins

Adkins manages all aspects of sports information for the college’s intercollegiate teams, as well as related programs and events.

Logan Buth

Buth organizes and supervises software development on campus and its integration with other systems.

Melissa Keyes Nelson

Keyes Nelson assists with the development, delivery and supervision of internships and externships. 

Andrew Nelson

Nelson is responsible for the religious life of the Morningside College community. He provides pastoral care, programmatic leadership, spiritual direction, and guidance in life and faith. 

Carolyn Smith

Smith regularly discusses academic progress and goals with students and assists them in navigating the college’s online system and services. 

Jodi Strohbeen

Strohbeen is responsible for overall operations of the college bookstore. She has over 28 years of experience as a store manager, most recently at Lane Bryant in Sioux City. 

